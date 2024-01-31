Daughter drags her father on live radio for refusing to have intercourse with her after seeing her nakednèss

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady has reported her father to Aunty Naa for refusing to get intimate with her after seeing her nakedness.



According to the lady, her father intentionally switched on their bathroom light when she was bathing hence she thought he wanted to have intercourse with her.

READ ALSO: More videos of Dr Grace Boadu and her hubby she married for 16 years surface online



During the live radio discussion, the lady also revealed that she pursued her father to have intercourse with her after the said incident because once he had seen her nakedness, he must get intimate with her.

And if not for the timely intervention of her siblings who were around, she would have forcefully laid with her aged father.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Her skin was peeling off – Doctor drops shocking secrets about how Dr Grace was found dead in the bathroom (Video)

READ ALSO: Video of the over a million dollar Kumasi mansion with more than 10 cars of Dr Grace Boadu pops up