More videos of Dr Grace Boadu and her hubby she married for 16 years surface online

The sudden passing of Dr Grace Boadu, a famous herbal medicine practitioner, has sent shockwaves across Ghana.

The sad news of her demise landed on the internet late last Monday.



According to confirmed reports, Dr Grace slipped and fell while bathing and consequently lost her life in the process.



Following the news of her untimely demise, questions and concerns have been raised about her husband and kids.



While some social media users have submitted that she was a married woman with kids, others have also insisted otherwise.



Amidst this debate, her family has cleared the air on both her marital status and parenthood during an exclusive interview with Poleeno Multimedia.

Touching on the private life of Dr Boadu, her uncle indicated that she was not married and had children, adding that she was still preparing to marry and start a family.

“The family is very hurt that she left no child behind,” her grieving uncle shared.

According to her uncle, Dr. Boadu dedicated her life’s work to healing others, frequently putting their needs before her own.

Her sudden death at a relatively young age has left a void in the lives of family members who hoped to see her realise dreams of marriage and motherhood.

Nevertheless, a new video that has surfaced on social media captures Dr Grace rocking matching outfits with her hubby while happily dancing inside their luxurious living room.

Commentary surrounding the video has it that Dr Boadu and the man in the video have been together for 16 years.

She was her first love and the two have been married for more than a decade getting to twenty years.

Before her demise, Dr Grace Boadu also confirmed in the course of an interview with Emelia Brobbey that she had been married for 16 years.

In the interview, Emelia Brobbey pressed Dr Grace to open up about her marital status and also share her perspective on marriage.

While sharing her view on marriage, Dr Grace disclosed that she had been married for 16 years as of the day they were having the interview.

She continued that her husband was once her teacher who sponsored her in school and also enrolled her into a hair braiding apprenticeship program.

Late Dr Grace further affirmed that she loves her husband to the moon and back.

