David & Jonathan in the Bible were in LGBT relationship – Transgender tells Christians
News

David & Jonathan in the Bible were in LGBT relationship – Transgender tells Christians

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian transgender, Va-Bene Elikem Fiatsi, has asserted that Christianity has a recorded history of LGBTQ+ relationships in the Bible.

According to her, these relationships may not necessarily have been sexual as in her opinion, LGBTQ+ is not limited to sexual relations.

During an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s ‘Fact Sheet’ show, she cited the account of David and Jonathan as an example of an LGBTQ+ relationship.

“If you will recall the story of Jonathan and David, that has an LGBTQ identity where a man will love another man, whether there is a sexual relationship or not.

If we are talking about LGBTQ relationships, we are not talking about sex or sexual relations. I am sure David and Jonathan may have migrated into a very intimate relationship, whether there was an account on it or not, that is an LGBTQ relationship,” she said.

Elikem added that Christians must stop forcing their laws onto everyone else because “Ghana is not a Christian nation and has only been built on unity in diversity.”

The Bible portrays an unselfish friendship between young David and Jonathan who was about 30 years older than David.

The Bible states that the two developed a “close friendship.” The account has it that David married Jonathan’s sister, Michal.

After Jonathan’s death, David took in his disabled son, Mephibosheth and treated him as a royal.

Source:GHPAGE

