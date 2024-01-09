David Tabi ‘forced’ to marry Berla Mundi after allegedly impregnating her?

- Advertisement -

Over the weekend, ace Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi tied the knot with the current Operations Manager of Brabex group who’s also the heir to the multi-million business empire.

Just 2 days after the wedding, commentary on social media suggests that Berla Mundi has taken seed.

The reports that Berla Mundi is pregnant followed after a video from her Thanksgiving service landed on the internet.

In the video, Berla Mundi was seen at her Thanksgiving service, and according to a section of internet users, she appears to have developed a prominent belly and fuller cheeks, classic signs that are often associated with pregnancy.

Additionally, viewers also noted her apparent fatigue and a noticeable lack of energy while she was dancing, further fueling the rumours.

Amidst the trending pregnancy allegations, a new report that has surfaced online claims that David Tabi was forced to marry Berla Mundi after impregnating her.

The report wildly alleges that Berla Mundi’s family mounted severe pressure on David Tabi to marry their daughter because they didn’t want her to give birth out of wedlock.

It’s important to note that these speculations are purely based on hearsay.



Forced marriages surrounding public figures are not uncommon, and they often stem from well-intentioned but speculative observations.

As the rumour continues to circulate, Berla Mundi’s fans and followers are left in anticipation, eagerly awaiting either a confirmation or denial from the media personality herself.

