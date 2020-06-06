- Advertisement -

Nigerian superstar Davido has days after revealing that he has acquired a house on Banana island worth N800million has been hit hard from sources.

In a post sighted on social media, it emerged that the house was bought by Davido but it was handed over to his crew members so they could have their privacy.

The post also revealed that the 5 bedroom house belonged to Davido’s father but Davido thought it wise to get it for his DMW crew members.

The source also explained that one of Davido crew member identified as Aloma was handed with the keys to the house but looks like some of the crew members are not pleased.

The post reads: “??? So them sey David bought a 5 bed house from his dad for the boys for some privacy at his his new Banana Island home. And since Aloma is kinda chief of staff for and David’s e**** boys. He was given the master bedroom and made in charge and now Aloma is acting like landlord all over social media This is what is vexing the dmw boys so they came to gist mama cutie. Chai! Men can gist sha. ???. But I’m still rooting for Aloma sha!