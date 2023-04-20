News that went rife on social media yesterday wildly alleged that Chioma is reportedly devastated after learning that Davido is expecting a baby with his second baby mama, based in the US.

This comes weeks after Davido and Chioma finally sealed their long-term relationship with marriage.

Rumours spread by Gistlovers suggest that Davido has secretly been in a relationship with the US-based lady without the previous knowledge of Chioma.

Following the passing of his son, it is reported that Davido advised his baby mama against aborting the pregnancy when it came to his knowledge.

He wanted a baby and wanted to keep the pregnancy, even though he was aware of the problems it may cause if Chioma eventually gets to hear of it.

Davido has subtly reacted to rumours and according to him, he’ll gladly choose Chioma over all his other baby mamas.

He simply tweeted; “Over dem all”.

