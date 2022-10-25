Davido officially introduces Chioma as his wife at ceremony

- Advertisement -

Singer Davido has officially unveiled Chioma Rowland as his wife.

This was made when he introduced her to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwui, and his wives, Queen Mariam and Queen Tobi Philips, at an event, recently as his fiancée.

At the daughter of Taiwo Afolabi’s wedding event last weekend, the two people had the honour of meeting the beloved king.

When Davido introduced Chioma to the Ooni and his queens as his wife, the meeting was captured on video that later circulated online.

The monarch and Chioma greeted one other, and he recalled Chioma and Davido’s visit to his palace in 2018.

Davido and Chioma’s relationship has been topsy-turvy. In fact, at certain points, it was clear the two were not compatible at all.

However, it appears Chioma was made for Davido and vice versa thus they have certainly made progress and are on the sure path to marriage if all things remain equal.

There is a claim that singer Davido bought the new G-Wagon for his longtime girlfriend Chioma to appreciate her for her exceptional bedroom skills (bedmantics).

This was a claim one netizen made on Twitter after news broke about the reconciliation between OBO and his baby mama.

Judging by the time Davido made the order for the G-Wagon, it could only be deduced that Davido had properly received some good sexual treatment from Chioma and thus decided on the spot to reward her hard work.

“2:42 you just know the s*x was insane” the netizen wrote.

Well, Davido’s reaction kind of corroborated the observation made by the gentleman.

“Naw internet undefeated” Davido tweeted.