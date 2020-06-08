- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian Musician, David Adeleke, also known as Davido has reportedly welcomed a newborn baby with a fourth baby mama.

This reports in circulation comes after he (Davido) recently welcomed his first son and third child with his fiancee, Chioma Rowland.

Davido’s alleged 4th baby mama Larissa Yasmin Lorenco, based in London, according to reports by Gist Merchant (popular blogger) gave birth 3 months ago but Davido is doing everything possible to cover it up.

“She gave birth to a Baby boy since March. Her name is Larissa, a makeup artist based in London” a source said.

In another twist of the report already in viral circulation, Davido is currently denying the baby and blocked her on all social media platforms so she has no access to him, as he is trying to save face with his fiancee Chioma.

See photos of the alleged Davido’s baby mama who’s the mother of his 4th child;