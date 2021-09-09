- Advertisement -

Showbiz pundit and entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, has called for the declaration of assets by all entertainment panellists who intent to discuss issues related to dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

Arnold made the tongue-in-cheek comment on his Facebook wall on Thursday in reaction to yet another self-aggrandization by Shatta Wale on radio while responding to criticism from multiple award-winning music video director, David Nicolsey.

Among other things, Davido had said “Shattawale is the main reason the Ghanaian music industry is failing adding that he is “One big empty barrel”.

In response, Shatta Wale questioned what the video director had achieved as he bragged about having 7 houses and heavily loaded bank accounts.

Arnold, who has had his fair share of Shatta Wale’s bragging attitude on UTV’s United Showbiz, wittily took to social media to propose a new pre-discussion ritual to curtail any future ego trip.

“I muse that before any entertainment show discusses a Shatta Wale-related matter, the panel must declare their assets before they commence discussions”

In a series of rants on Monday, September 6, David Nicolsey called out Shatta Wale for constantly making condescending statements against his colleagues yet expects unity in the Ghanaian music industry.

He also described the “Melissa” hitmaker as a confused artiste, re-echoing Arnold Asamoah Baidoo’s impression about the artiste.

“Shattawale is the main reason the Ghanaian music industry is failing. One big empty barrel!

“Same artist will rant about how the industry is struggling but yet tarnish and insult everyone. This behaviour of his greatly discourages investor confidence and cripples the entire Ghana music industry.

“Same artist has been online promoting Beyonce’s Already music video at this year’s VMA for best art direction video nomination. It’s so confusing”