- Advertisement -

Television presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay we can confirm has officially joined the newly established Wontumi FM owned by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP.

Weeks ago the presenter hosted a live show on the station which made people conclude that she has joined the station.

After the stories went viral, she took to her social media handle and explained it saying she was just having fun on the radio and she wants to state emphatically that she is not going back on the radio.

Following this, another video surfaced where the owner of the station Chairman Wontumi was seen asking Delay to resume work in the coming days.

Chairman Wontumi’s pressure on Delay appears to have worked since, according to a post on the new radio station’s official Facebook page, the award-winning presenter has agreed to headline the station’s late afternoon drivetime show, dubbed ‘Moving Home With Delay.’

The start date for the event has yet to be announced to the public, but we are optimistic that it will be sooner rather than later.

See the official post from the station;

Delay

So now it’s official, Delay is part of the Wontumi family.