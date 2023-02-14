Delay sends cryptic message to detractors of her media presence

- Advertisement -

Deloris Frimpong Manso – Delay is undoubtedly one of the finest presenters Ghana has ever produced.

Delay has grown her influence and has become the Queen of Interviews in Ghana. She has carved a niche for herself.

The entrepreneur, television and radio show host, on any day, command social media whenever she drops videos of her interviews with Celebrities.

She started her Media career long ago as a young girl. She took time to study the intotos of the media industry and now has become a force to be reckoned with in the game.

As a result, she has gained the interest of the public and therefore whatever she does is of concern to the mass.

Delay, in the background of her feat, is faced with backlashes on several counts on the internet. Though she is liked, not all people regard her as the best.

Some Media Personalities do oppose the fact that she’s the best and as such come at her at the least chance.

Delay has sent out a cryptic message to people who delight in criticizing her media presence to set records staright, The message is very precise and straightforward.

She Wrote: “The Man, The Myth, The Legend!”

She sees herself as the Man and Legend in the Ghanaian Media sphere.