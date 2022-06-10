type here...
Delay's 'fake house help' apologizes (Screenshot)
Delay's 'fake house help' apologizes (Screenshot)

By Armani Brooklyn
The Tiktok lady who claimed to be Delay’s former house help has rendered an unqualified apology to the TV show host after her sorry self was dragged to the CID department of the Ghana Police Service.

Recall that the lady became an overnight internet sensation after she lied in one of her Tiktok videos that Delay has a secret daughter and she saw her breastfeeding the little angle on several occasions during her stay in her house as a maid servant.

After Delay came out to deny ever knowing the lady, we thought he disclaimer was enough not knowing she was preparing behind the scenes to report the lady to the police.

According to Delay, the lady might use her trending association with her to receive favours and other gains from unsuspected people therefore she needs to be investigated.

The young lady who has obviously come across Delay’s charge on her to the CID has taken to her Tiktok page to beg her admirer for forgiveness.

According to the lady, she was pained about all the insults Afia Schwar was raining on Delay therefore she thought it wise to defend her by coming up with that cooked up house-help story.

She wrote; “Sorry Dela, I neber knew it would trend like this and I was in pain if i hear something bad about my role model..pls I’m sorry”

We pray Delay gives a listening ear to the lady’s plea because although she crossed her boundary but she should be forgiven because she meant no harm.

    Source:Ghpage

