News
News

Frustrasted Ghanaian man storms Kotoka Airport to travel abroad by force without passport (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
A young man has been captured in a video at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) attempting to travel out of the country at his own will without possessing the necessary documents.

According to reports, the Ghanaian national who appeared to be highly frustrated could not provide a passport upon request by security personnel at the airport.

He was subsequently asked to leave the facility premises as he didn’t meet the requirements for travelling.

A security man is seen trying to escort the young man out of the airport check-in premises but he would not badge as he was bent on leaving the shores of the country in search of greener pastures somewhere else.

The footage that has been widely shared online has sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians.

While some are ridiculing the man’s bravery, others stand to sympathize with him as they share their sentiments about the struggles of the youth in the country.

Source:GHPage

