Der MadKing releases new enthralling music – Ebe fa

Social Media commentator, Der MadKing has released what is undoubtedly an ear pleasing, contenting and entertaining tune titled Ebe Fa.

The hard-hitting German-based Vlogger born Frank Agyei Lincoln has said he started music way back in High school ( Kings College) in Kumasi.

He stopped,however, when he travelled to Germany in 2011.

In Deutschland, in 2012, he found a new passion in social media blogging and commentaries.

In fact, Der MadKing is a trendsetter and he started the ‘Teacher Kwadwo-Magraheb Style of fake interviewing’ which blew off on Social Media which the latter admitted they learnt/copied from him.

Der MadKing has revisited his old passion and has dropped very enthralling music, Ebe Fa, which rides on the recently popular and revolutionised drip beat.

Ebe fa is a twi language which means “it shall be well” in English.

It’s a song that focuses on giving hope to the youth that it shall be well, the hustle is going to pay off one day.

The Der MadKing’s “Ebe fa” features Budukusu,Phaize,Young Bern and Lucky Bornstar.

