You deserve what is coming- Henry Fitz threatens Serwaa Amihere after she sued him

Henry Fitz has reacted after media personality, Serwaa Amihere dragged him and the other two people to court for leaking her bedroom videos.

Per the report, the trio connived to blackmail and mar the hard-earned reputation of the GHONE TV presenter.

Following the release of the lawsuit, the police have disclosed that Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio and Edem Savior Ketti have been arrested to facilitate investigations.

Stating precisely where he was picked, the police said in the communique that Edem Saviour Ketti was arrested at his hideout at Dzorwulu.

Meanwhile, Henry Fitz, who happens to be the one who the story revolves around is yet to be arrested by the Ghana Police.

Reacting to the news, Henry Fitz claims he is not tickled by the lawsuit, saying that he has not done anything wrong.

Henry claims that for Serwaa to involve his wife, Candylove Kwakyewaa, she has no option but to face his wrath.

According to him, he has videos, chats, and pictures to release that are more dangerous than the already released ones.

Henry noted in a lengthy Snapchat post that he would be releasing some disturbing videos, pictures, and chats very soon, however, he would ensure he breaks no laws.