Despite's son Saahene allegedly dating Gyakie
Entertainment

Despite's son Saahene allegedly dating Gyakie

By RASHAD
Saahene allegedly dating Gyakie
Saahene allegedly dating Gyakie
One of the most popular young men on social media currently is the teenage son of billionaire Dr. Osei Kwame Despite who goes by the name Saahene on social media.

According to reports on social media, Saahene is in a secret relationship with Gyakie, the hitmaker of the viral ‘Forever’ song.

In a new video that has surfaced on social media, Saahene and Gyakie are chilling out. Gyakie could be spotted rocking and jamming to her own song.

Saahene who was shooting the video was seen cheering Gyakie on as he tried to hide his face from the camera. Sharing the video on his status, Saahene tagged Gyakie and added two love emojis as he celebrates her.

Well, folks and social media is buzzing and the young couple are at the center of it.

Watch the video below

Well, they look cute together and we wish them well

Source:GHPAGE

