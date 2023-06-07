Diamond Appiah exposed for proposing love to Mcbrown’s husband

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Braggart Diamond Appiah has been exposed for rather proposing love to Mcbrown’s husband Mr Maxwell Mensah and not otherwise.

Following Naana Brown’s wild allegations that Diamond Appiah once dated Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband after snatching him from Mzbel – The socialite broke silence on the issue during a TikTok live session just about two days ago.

Addressing the trending saga during the TikTok live session, Diamond Appiah claimed that she never dated Mr Maxwell Mensah nor snatched him from Mzbel.

Diamond Appiah explained that she met Mr Maxwell Mensah through Kofi Nti the musician.

According to Diamond Appiah, Maxwell once showed interest in her but she declined his proposal because she was much aware that he was in a romantic affair with Mzbel.

Pressing on, Diamond Appiah asserted that she even called Mzbel to ask her if she was still dating Maxwell Mensah during that period to which she told her that they were no more.

Yet she didn’t accept Maxwell’s love proposal because they are both in the same industry and she can’t and will never date her colleague’s ex.

As averred by Diamond Appiah, she never dated or slept with Maxwell Mensah as Naana Brown wants Ghanaians to believe.

Well, a new report from the camp of notorious IG blogger named @Thosecalledcelebs alleges that it was Diamond Appiah who rather proposed to Maxwell Mensah.

According to @Thosecalledcelebs, Diamond Appiah was all over Maxwell after seeing him for the first time because she knew he was rich and wanted to chop some of his cash.

Diamond Appiah once invited Maxwell to a dinner date at a certain Chinese restaurant – But unfortunately, despite all her advances, Maxwell still refused to date her.

@Thosecalledcelebs has also threatened to drop a lot of dirty secrets about Diamond Appiah’s shady deals if she refuses to shut up.

