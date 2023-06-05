- Advertisement -

Following Naana Brown’s unanticipated fallout with Diamond Appiah – The two former best friends and Konkonsa partners have been throwing heavy jabs at each other with the slightest opportunity that each gets.

In a new video from the camp of Naana Brown that has since gone viral on social media, She revealed how Maxwell Mensah once dated Mzbel and after meeting Diamond Appiah, he started secretly sleeping with the two of them together.

Apparently, Diamond Appiah was able to fully snatch Maxwell Mensah from Mzbel and this is the main cause of their break up as friends – Turning them into sworn enemies.

Naana Brown further disclosed how Diamond Appiah’s best friend also later snatched Maxwell from her after she introduced Maxwell Mensah to her.

