type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNaana Brown reveals how Mcbrown's husband was 'chopping' Diamond Appiah and Mzbel...
Entertainment

Naana Brown reveals how Mcbrown’s husband was ‘chopping’ Diamond Appiah and Mzbel together

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Naana Brown reveals how Mcbrown's husband was 'chopping' Diamond Appiah and Mzbel together
- Advertisement -

Following Naana Brown’s unanticipated fallout with Diamond Appiah – The two former best friends and Konkonsa partners have been throwing heavy jabs at each other with the slightest opportunity that each gets.

In a new video from the camp of Naana Brown that has since gone viral on social media, She revealed how Maxwell Mensah once dated Mzbel and after meeting Diamond Appiah, he started secretly sleeping with the two of them together.

READ ALSO: How Diamond Appiah dated Mcbrown’s husband revealed by Naana Brown

How Diana Appiah dated Mcbrown's husband revealed by Naana Brown

Apparently, Diamond Appiah was able to fully snatch Maxwell Mensah from Mzbel and this is the main cause of their break up as friends – Turning them into sworn enemies.

Naana Brown further disclosed how Diamond Appiah’s best friend also later snatched Maxwell from her after she introduced Maxwell Mensah to her.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: How Diamond Appiah and Afia Schwar ‘wickedly’ plotted to disgrace Tracey Boakye exposed [Video]

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Actress Sheena Gakpe Speaks On Her Alleged Affair with McBrown’s Husband, Maxwell

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Monday, June 5, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    94 %
    2.2mph
    20 %
    Mon
    80 °
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News