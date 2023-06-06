- Advertisement -

‘Wounded’ Diamond Appiah has equally fired back at Naana Brown after the latter dropped a series of dirty secrets about her – Consequently soiling her friendship with Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwar.

For about a week now, Naana Brown has been engaged in a brutal dog fight with Diamond Appiah and it appears the former is comfortably winning the beef.

From dropping audios of Diamond Appiah dissing Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwar to exposing her nonexistent businesses – Naana Brown has really health with Diamond with a sledgehammer.

In retaliation, Diamond Appiah has also alleged in a trending audio that Naana Brown sleeps with other men to cater for herself and her hubby.

As claimed by Diamond Appiah, Naana Brown’s husband is a lazy-jobless man who depends on her unemployed wife to survive.

Because Naana Brown is also not working, he does ‘premium ashawo’ to meet her husband’s needs.

And she sometimes uses some of her asahwo money to buy indomie for her husband as dinner.

As bragged by Diamond, she can feed both Naana Brown and her husband therefore she should shut up and stop trying to set her up for social media users to needless drag her and also make her a villain in the whole saga.

