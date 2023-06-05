type here...
Diamond Appiah wanted Tracey Boakye’s husband to sleep with her – Prophet reveals

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
A self-styled preacher identified as Prophet Jeremiah Arthur has joined in the ongoing beef between members of the Mafia Gang.

Sometime last week, audio surfaced on social media where one mafia gang member in the person of Diamond Appiah is heard passing some derogatory comments about Tracey Boakye’s marriage and career.

Following the audio fans of Tracey Boakye attacked Diamond calling her out for hating the actress because she was more affluent than her.

But speaking with GhPage TV, Propet Jeremiah asked that people stop saying Diamond hates Tracey Boakye because of her money when that is not the main reason.

According to him, the main reason why Diamond Appiah is passing such comments about her former friend is because of her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The Prophet claims that despite the socialite’s liking of her friend’s spouse, she has come to hate him because he turned her down.

Watch the interview below:

