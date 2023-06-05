- Advertisement -

A self-styled preacher identified as Prophet Jeremiah Arthur has joined in the ongoing beef between members of the Mafia Gang.

Sometime last week, audio surfaced on social media where one mafia gang member in the person of Diamond Appiah is heard passing some derogatory comments about Tracey Boakye’s marriage and career.

Following the audio fans of Tracey Boakye attacked Diamond calling her out for hating the actress because she was more affluent than her.

Also Read: Naana Brown reveals how Mcbrown’s husband was ‘chopping’ Diamond Appiah and Mzbel together

But speaking with GhPage TV, Propet Jeremiah asked that people stop saying Diamond hates Tracey Boakye because of her money when that is not the main reason.

According to him, the main reason why Diamond Appiah is passing such comments about her former friend is because of her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The Prophet claims that despite the socialite’s liking of her friend’s spouse, she has come to hate him because he turned her down.

Also Read: Diamond exposes Tracey Boakye over Jackie Appiah’s mansion and IG posts

Watch the interview below:

Read More: New audio of Diamond Appiah exposing secrets of Tracey Boakye’s marriage & her wedding ring drops