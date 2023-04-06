Gospel musician Diana Asamoah is currently being trolled on social media after appearing at the 60th birthday party of COP Kofi Boakye in a torn dress.

COP Kofi Boakye recently turned 60 and invited some prominent people in the country to celebrate his birthday in style and class.

Diana Asamoah happens to be one of the people invited to grace the birthday party but appeared at the venue in a torn dress making people wonder if she knew her dress was torn earlier or if it happened when she arrived.

The musician in a video available on social media is first of all seen struggling to walk in her heels.

She moved to exchange pleasantries with Kwame Despite and others who were sitting by one of the tables prepared for the guests.

From that side, one could see the elbow of her lace dress was torn but she ignored it another camera angle showed that wasn’t the only part of her dress that was torn as other parts of the dress were also torn.

