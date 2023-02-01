Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has waded into the ongoing fuss between Osofo Kyiri Abosom and his estranged wife, Madam Princess Nyarko.

In an interview on Angel TV, the gospel musician advised Kyiri Abosom’s congregation to abandon the church for their best interest.

Diana Asamoah indicated that his actions depicts him as a fake man of God and that his congregations should flee from such a leader.

According to the musician, Osofo Kyiri Abosom is likely to sleep with all his members and such behaviors are not accepted in Christianity.

“All the church members should abandon the church else he will sleep with all of them. It is high time we advise ourselves against throwing our beliefs and weight behind pastors.

An example is between Moses and Pharaoh, when Moses dropped his staff, it turned into a snake. Pharaoh’s staff also turned into a snake when he dropped his. Not all miracles are from God”, Diana Asamoah explained.

This comes after Osofo Kyiri Abosom announced to his church members that his wife has abandoned their matrimonial home after he impregnated another woman.

Defending his actions, the self-acclaimed man of God stated that there are many beautiful women and he free to have intimate relationships with anyone he pleases.