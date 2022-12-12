DJ Cuppy’s fiance, Ryan Taylor who is a professional boxer has been accused of cheating on the daughter of the billionaire with a popular UK Tiktok influencer named Fiona Michelle.

The wild allegations that Ryan is cheating on DJ Cuppy with Fiona surfaced after the Tiktoker shared a video of herself purposely refusing to show the face of the ma she is in the video with but had the same tattoos as those of Ryan.

READ ALSO: “They are after money” – DJ Cuppy on why she’s single at 29

The emergence of the video has sparked many questions, as some have queried if Fiona was Ryan Taylor’s ex or his side-chic.

Some social media users have also opined that Cuppy snatched Ryan from Fiona with her money but it’s clear Ryan is still in love with the Tiktoker and not ready to bid her a final goodbye.

Ryan officially proposed to DJ Cuppy just a few weeks ago, therefore if Cuppy and Ryan had been dating for months before he spilt the ‘Will You Marry Me’ question, then he must have been cheating on her all along.

Watch the video below to know more…

There are a lot of unanswered concerns, but as seen by the uploaded video, something is certainly off with the relationship between DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor.

READ ALSO: Hilarious moment as DJ Cuppy pranks her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola with fake rat