type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"They are after money" - DJ Cuppy on why she's single at...
Entertainment

“They are after money” – DJ Cuppy on why she’s single at 29

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy has revealed her reason for staying single when she should be preparing for marriage or be already married.

According to her, most of the men who showed interest in her do so because of her father’s wealth. and not because they truly love her.

DJ Cuppy intimated that until she friends a man who she believes is after her not because of her billionaire father’s wealth, she would continue to be single.

“Back home, I feel like so many guys don’t want me, they want my dad. If I meet a guy in the UK, and I have met guys in the UK; when I tell them that I am from Nigeria, they ask me what village. And it makes me feel the person is not really Nigerian.

“They just love my dad. I met a guy recently and the next thing he asked me was, ‘so when am I going to meet your dad.’ I was shocked. I want someone to love me a lot and be happy and my dad would be like a by-product.”

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy’s sister Temi Otedola has gotten engaged to singer Mr Eazi while she keeps chasing degrees.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, September 20, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    88 %
    3.5mph
    75 %
    Tue
    77 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News