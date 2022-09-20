“They are after money” – DJ Cuppy on why she’s single at 29

- Advertisement -

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy has revealed her reason for staying single when she should be preparing for marriage or be already married.

According to her, most of the men who showed interest in her do so because of her father’s wealth. and not because they truly love her.

DJ Cuppy intimated that until she friends a man who she believes is after her not because of her billionaire father’s wealth, she would continue to be single.

“Back home, I feel like so many guys don’t want me, they want my dad. If I meet a guy in the UK, and I have met guys in the UK; when I tell them that I am from Nigeria, they ask me what village. And it makes me feel the person is not really Nigerian.

“They just love my dad. I met a guy recently and the next thing he asked me was, ‘so when am I going to meet your dad.’ I was shocked. I want someone to love me a lot and be happy and my dad would be like a by-product.”

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy’s sister Temi Otedola has gotten engaged to singer Mr Eazi while she keeps chasing degrees.