Ghanaian comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB has reported actress Akuapem Poloo aka Rosemond Brown to the police.

He claimed the actress had recorded a video and made false accusations about him.

According to him claims that a certain Mama Alice had given him GHC4,000 to be given to the actress are false.

DKB added that he did not know the said lady nor had he come into contact with her over any donation matter.

In a post on social media,DKB stated he will go at every length to drag this issue with the police just as his name has been dragged on social media since Poloo made that accusation.

“Papa ny3 shwii, boni nso ny3 shwiii. You can either be ungrateful or a defamer but you decided to be the 2.I swear on every sweat, blood and insults I’ve received, the extent to which I went to support is the same extent I’ll go to drag you over this.It go over you. Be careful when helping a Ghanaian.I’ll really regretted everything.” DKB wrote.

DKB reports Akuapem Poloo to the Police for defamation pic.twitter.com/GbVDMpXz1f — GHPage (@ghpage_com) April 29, 2021

According to Akuapem Poloo– in series of videos levelled an allegation that a certain Mama Alice has given GHC4,000 to DKB to be given to her but she is yet to receive the ‘donation’.