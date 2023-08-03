‘Do As I Say’ – Trending video of a lady locking her boyfriend with a padlock (Video)

- Advertisement -

It’s important to note that the effectiveness of love charms is a matter of belief and superstition and has not been scientifically proven.



The power of these charms is typically thought to lie in the intentions and beliefs of the person using them.



However, a video that has caused a massive stir online captures a lady placing her boyfriend under a ‘Do As I Say Spell’

As seen in the trending video, the young lady had visited a native doctor to aid her strengthen the love her boyfriend has for her.



The native doctor gave her a padlock to say all her needs on it and later instructed her to lock the padlock.

After all was said and done, the native doctor assured her that her boyfriend will now act based on her commands.

Below are some of the comments gathered under he trending video…

Meenah – Instead of you to lock poverty and sickness you are locking man

Rubles and Angels – Who is he who speaks and it comes to pass, When the Lord has not commanded it? Lamentations 3:37

JeffezChild – This is why men should be on their guard!!! Stop entering any hole under skirts you see moving about!!! Help yourself to achieve your destiny. Stop showing money as your only value! This one might look like a joke to you but there are serious voodoos out there!!!! Just pray you don’t a be victim!!

@Jospeheenah – If you have to lock a man for him to be yours , then he is not yours , don’t you want the man GOD destined you to be with , is GOD a fool???

@Yeswecancook – My sons are covered with the blood of Jesus!!! You forget say any man wen,dem lock no Dey ever fit make better money again

