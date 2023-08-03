One night stand and DNA test – Deep details about Osebo and Nana Aba Anamoah’s affair pop up

- Advertisement -

Most of us know that Nana Aba Anamoah and Osebo The Zaraman once had an affair which resulted in a childbirth but unfortunately, little is known about the once enviable affair as both parties have refused to publicly talk about it.



Recall that some time ago, Osebo The Zaraman passionately talked about the son he shares with Nana Aba Anamoah whom the media broadcaster has refused to let him see.



In an interview with Zionfelix for instance, Osebo The Zaraman emotionally revealed that despite Nana Aba Anamoah’s refusal to allow him to see his son – He strongly believes that he’ll come back to him when he grows.

Despite the issue of Nana Aba Anamoah and Osebo’s affair leaving the social media space for some time now, a famous Instagram blogger known as @Thosecalledcelebs has alleged that the media broadcaster and fashionista had a one-night stand.



After the single sexual encounter, Osebo left for Europe and out of the blue, Nana Aba Anamoah contacted him to say that she was pregnant.

According to allegations by @Thosecalledcelebs, Osebo The Zaraman had requested a DNA test to confirm the paternity of the child.

However, Nana Aba Anamoah refused the request, feeling insulted by the insinuation of disloyalty.

This refusal further complicated the situation and added to the existing tension between the former couple.



As asserted by @Thosecalledcelebs, this is the main reason Nana Aba has distanced her son from Osebo The Zaraman.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

