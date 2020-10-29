Doctor takes to the street to mop water on the roads

- Advertisement -

A social media user identified as Nana Tea has taken to the streets of Accra to begin mopping stagnant water from the roads.

Some parts of the capital experienced rainfall yesterday which led some of the streets flooded with the rains.

Nana Tea who describes himself as a road doctor in a post stated that when the road are flooded after every rainfall, it tends to create problems for other road users so he has taken it upon himself to clean the flood to make the roads safe for use.

He posted: ““It’s raining in almost every part of Ghana ATM. And As u all know,I do travel alot n that’s by land, as a certified road doctor, I cnt sit and watch our roads to flood thereby causing havoc to my fellow road users. I have decided to mop the road in my lil way making it safer for other users.. keep Ghana clean.Be a citizen and not a spectator. Enjoy your evening Fam n stay safe????

#BadroadChallenge #Accraflood”

He again shared a video with the caption: “I’m almost done mopping the road but where to throw d muddy water is my headache now. any help?the guy in d truck is saying ” dis guy is on some cheap drugs like paracetamol” Depression is real..DNT take everything too personal.loosen up n enjoy life.im still ur road doctor.goodnight fam”

