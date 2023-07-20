Dog bites owner to death just two months after his wedding

- Advertisement -

Friends and family have gathered to mourn the death of the late Mr Emmanuel Faworaja for his untimely passing after being bitten by a dog this evening just two months after his plush wedding.



The heartbreaking news of Emmanuel’s demise was shared on Twitter by user @donimam4all, who expressed shock and disbelief that such a tragic incident could hit so close to home.



According to @donimam4all, he has read numerous stories about people being killed by dogs but he never imagined that one day he would be touched by a similar tragedy.

READ ALSO: Lady addicted to eating toilet paper reveals she eats up to four rolls a day and spends $2,700 a year on it

He wrote, “Inna lillahi wa Inna ilaehi raajiun, I have read about it, and I have even seen it happen on TV, never knew it will happen so close to me. A dog just took the life of my friend.. I am in every possible pain … Subhanallah!

“Got married in May 2023, Died July 2023

“Engr. Muhammed Faworaja, may Allah forgive all your shortcomings and grant you Jannah”

The loss of Emmanuel has left his friends and loved ones in deep sorrow, as they grapple with the suddenness and unpredictability of life’s twists.



His memory will forever be cherished by those who knew him, and the grief of his passing serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life.

READ ALSO: Students beat their colleague for covering his answer booklet during exams