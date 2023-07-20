Students beat their colleague for covering his answer booklet during exams

- Advertisement -

A male student has allegedly been viciously attacked by his classmates after he refused to allow cheating during an exam.



The event was captured in a video, which has now gone viral on the internet.



According to an eyewitness, the victim refused to allow his classmates to copy him during the exams.

Refusing to sacrifice his integrity, the brave student covered his answer booklet, preventing anyone from stealing his hard work.

The scenario swiftly deteriorated when a number of his irate classmates grew confrontational and demanded that he allow them to duplicate his answers.

They resorted to violence as he continued to resist, subjecting him to a brutal physical attack.

The victim can be seen in the disturbing video nursing significant head injuries, reportedly caused by his classmates who smashed bottles on his head outside the exam hall.



The attack caused the guy to bleed excessively, with several of his classmates attempting to stop the bleeding while filming the terrible scene.

As alleged by the eyewitnesses, the attackers expressed their dissatisfaction throughout the assault, blaming the victim for failing to perform the “reasonable thing” required of him, which, in their opinion, was helping their academic dishonesty.

Watch the video below to know more…

