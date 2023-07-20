type here...
Lady addicted to eating toilet paper reveals she eats up to four rolls a day and spends $2,700 a year on it

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lady addicted to eating toilet paper reveals she eats up to four rolls a day and spends $2,700 a year on it
A woman addicted to eating toilet paper has revealed that she consumes up to four rolls a day, spending nearly $2,700 annually on her unusual habit.

The woman, identified simply as Kinah, made this revelation in a video featured on American-based TLC’s My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted?, which airs on Wednesdays.


According to TLC, over the past 20 years, Kinah has eaten approximately 14,000 lbs of toilet paper, enjoying her peculiar snack everywhere – at work, in the car, and even at the nail salon.

Lady addicted to eating toilet paper reveals she eats up to four rolls a day and spends $2,700 a year on it

Though she faces weird stares and some people try to record her actions, Kinah remains unfazed by the criticism.

Her ex-fiancé, Anthony, disapproves of her habit, pointing out that toilet paper is not meant for human consumption and doesn’t break down in the body.


However, Kinah remains undeterred, claiming that the taste and texture of the paper make her mouth water

A preview of the documentary shows her munching on toilet paper while at a nail salon, leaving the shop owner, Flora bewildered and questioning her behaviour.

“Why is she eating the toilet paper and continuously putting it in her mouth without even drinking water?” Flora wondered aloud.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

