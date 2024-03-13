Dogs, come and learn from me – Captain Smart tackles Vim Lady and Okatakyie Afrifa in a Rambo style (Video)

- Advertisement -

Unforgiving Captain Smart has now decided to attack both Vim Lady and Okatakyie Afrifa in a Rambo style.

Following John Kumah’s tragic death, the three award-winning journalists have shared diverging opinions about the cause of the late MP’s death.

According to Captain Smart, the Deputy Finance Minister died from food poisoning while Vim Lady and Okatakyie Afrifa are of the view that John Kumah died from Multiple Myeloma which is a type of cancer.

Both Okatakyie Afrifa and Vim Lady have described Captain Smart as a terrible liar who always tries to score cheap points anytime a sensitive matter.

Rebutting the liar tag that has now been put around his neck, Captain Smart has described Okatakyie Afrifa and Captain Smart as dogs.

According to him, Vim Lady and Okatakyie Afrifa have been paid to attack him for speaking the truth.

Going raw on them, Captain Smart mocked that even his dog, Tiger, is wiser than Vim Lady and Okatakyie Afrifa who bark ‘woo woo’.

Bragaddacious Captain Smart entreated his new two sworn enemies to come and learn from him.

