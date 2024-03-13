type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"I'll beaat, biite off your ears and chew your intestines" - Okatakyie...
News

“I’ll beaat, biite off your ears and chew your intestines” – Okatakyie Afrifa to Captain Smart as they go pound for pound (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
I'll beaat and biite off your ears and intestines - Okatakyie Afrifa warns Captain Smart as they go pound for pound (Video)
- Advertisement -

Okatakyie Afrifa has threatened to beat Captain Smart during an appearance on Angel FM earlier this morning.

Okatakyie Afrifa’s warning follows after Captain Smart described him as a dog who has lost its mind.

The beef between the two media personalities started last week following John Kumah’s beef.

The two broadcasters have shared their diverging opinions about the cause of John Kumah’s beef.

READ ALSO: Kraman, woyare – Part 3 of Captain Smart and Okatakyie Afrifa’s ‘fight’ turns bloody (Video)

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Kraman, woyare - Part 3 of Captain Smart and Okatakyie Afrifa's 'fight' turns bloody (Video)

According to Captain Smart, John Kumah was poisoned while Okatakyie Afrifa has maintained that he died from Multiple Myeloma just as the late MP’s autopsy report states.

While trying to defend each other’s claims, Captain Smart has put forward that Okatakyie Afrifa is envious of him.

However, Okatakyie Afrifa claims he’s more intelligent, strong and truthful than him.

Daring Captain Smart, Okatakyie Afrifa told him point blank that if he tries him, he would bite off his ears, and eat his intestines if they were to meet face to face like men.

As stated by Okatakyie Afrifa, he will beat both Captain Smart and his bodyguard.

READ ALSO: Part 2 of Okatakyie Afrifa’s clash with Captain Smart as insults flow like River Pra (Video)

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Female soldier dies alongside two suspected sakawa guys in a gory accident (Video)

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
84.5 ° F
84.5 °
84.5 °
73 %
2.6mph
100 %
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more