“I’ll beaat, biite off your ears and chew your intestines” – Okatakyie Afrifa to Captain Smart as they go pound for pound (Video)

Okatakyie Afrifa has threatened to beat Captain Smart during an appearance on Angel FM earlier this morning.

Okatakyie Afrifa’s warning follows after Captain Smart described him as a dog who has lost its mind.

The beef between the two media personalities started last week following John Kumah’s beef.

The two broadcasters have shared their diverging opinions about the cause of John Kumah’s beef.

According to Captain Smart, John Kumah was poisoned while Okatakyie Afrifa has maintained that he died from Multiple Myeloma just as the late MP’s autopsy report states.

While trying to defend each other’s claims, Captain Smart has put forward that Okatakyie Afrifa is envious of him.

However, Okatakyie Afrifa claims he’s more intelligent, strong and truthful than him.

Daring Captain Smart, Okatakyie Afrifa told him point blank that if he tries him, he would bite off his ears, and eat his intestines if they were to meet face to face like men.

As stated by Okatakyie Afrifa, he will beat both Captain Smart and his bodyguard.

