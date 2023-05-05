Don’t cook and clean for your boyfriends – Kafui Danku advises young ladies

Ghanaian actress, and movie producer, Kafui Danku has slammed her young ladies who clean and cook for their boyfriends when they visit them.



According to the part-time motivational speaker in a video that has since gone viral on the internet, it’s disrespectful and ‘senseless’ for young ladies who are in relationships to cook and wash for their men.



In the course of entreating young ladies to boycott cooking and cleaning for their boyfriends, she shared her personal experience as to how she broke up with her potential husband just because he got angry after she refused to help him when he was cleaning while she was on a visit to his house.



According to Kafui Danku, that was disrespectful so she never saw the guy again – she ended the relationship.

Though, Kafui Danku meant to encourage young ladies to follow such a trend, many of her followers are rather lashing out at her for giving bad advice.

One IG user with the handle name @DJ_Rapcha commented – One thing most of the ladies don’t know ooo, wen a guy doesn’t love u he won’t ask u to wash his clothes, clean his room or cook for him.

@Addison Benedicta – People who say these things thinks they are actually saying something, For me I don’t see anything wrong with helping your man with his chores, there’s a saying that goes that “treat your man the way you want him to treat you” if you pamper him he will also pamper you. If you visit a man and help him small with some little things around the house it doesn’t make you a fool nor does it make you less the woman you are. Some men actually go extra just to make sure you are happy so what is wrong if you pick his clothes and wash or better still cook for him? It’s actually nice honestly. Sometimes it’s not about supporting him with money but petty things like this, he will even be scared to lose you unless he is a fo*l ? f**lish men and childish men are the ones who will think they are rather using you

@Dufie_Ankrah – I will continue to cook,clean and wash as the spirit leads and gives me strength. Whatever happens should happen

Fine Mrs – The motivation is that, we hate dirt,,,we feel happy cleaning and being around a clean environment, Even if i go to my female friend’s house and i see dirt, gam gam, i will clean and clean.. if they hear me coming to visit, they begin to arrange bcs they know i will come to clean and still blast them. Let her rest this case!

Watch the video below to know more…

