Don’t take her back – Ghanaians advise Funny Face over his baby mama’s plea for a comeback

Ama Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face has resurfaced on social media a few months after Funny Face regained his sanity.

Funny Face baby Mama Ama Vanessa Nicole has disclosed that she’ll return to the comic actor if he wants her back.

In her most recent interview, Vanessa expressed that it is his fervent prayer that Funny Face will one day call her to come over with the kids and spend some weeks with him.

Speaking in an interview with Actor Kwaku Manu, Vanessa explained that she has no problem should Funny Face call him to bring along the kids he is the father of.

According to her, she has matured to a state where she has let things slide and therefore it is not a big deal to go and spend some time with the kids at Funny Face’s place

Reacting to this, Ghanaians have advised Funny Face to be very vigilant this time around because Vanessa is coming back to totally destroy him.

Below are some of the comments from Ghanaians who strongly believe the self-styled children’s president should be very cautious.

Delsey Koffie Precious – This will prove to me whether funny face is still stupid or notAnother Empress lupita we cover funny face with the blood of Jesus

Kofi Sarpong – .. I know she misses him. I think at this point, it should be as it is. So he can focus. She too can focus on her acting. Cus the insecurity will be more if they come together. Or they can try if it works fine. I just pray he doesn’t end up in the hospital. And neither should she.

Samuel Kwakye – We will organise vigil and demonstration should funny face accept her back, upon all what she said and did

Richard Amon – Danger alert…….Funny face be ware

Nana Kojo Opare Asiehene – Delilah incarnate

Nana Tuesday – U see what Delilah want to do to Samson again?

Khobby Wesley – Oboaaa she wants to finish funny face kwatakwata koraaa.

Precious Ophy – Please leave whoever is enjoying it now alone

