Dr Grace Boadu of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic dies; Ghanaians react to the tragic news

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians are mourning the loss of a renowned philanthropist and herbalist, Dr. Grace Boadu, founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

The sad news of her passing was first reported by Kessben FM on its social media platforms, revealing that Dr. Grace Boadu succumbed to a prolonged illness just a few hours ago.



Until her death, Dr. Grace Boadu was a well-known herbalist and philanthropist.



The late herbalist gained recognition for her contributions to healthcare, particularly through her establishment, Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

READ ALSO: Dr Grace Boadu of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic dies



Known for her expertise in herbal medicine, Dr. Grace Boadu played a vital role in providing alternative healthcare solutions to individuals seeking herbal remedies.

In addition to her contributions to the healthcare sector, Dr. Grace Boadu was celebrated for her philanthropic efforts.



Last November, she generously donated Ghc10,000 to the ‘Heal Okomfo Anokye Project,’ an initiative spearheaded by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Her commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at improving healthcare further solidified her reputation as a compassionate and giving individual.

The news of her passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences and sympathies from Ghanaians across various social media platforms.



Many have expressed gratitude for the positive impact Dr Grace Boadu made in both the herbal medicine field and her philanthropic endeavours.

Ghanaians’ reaction to the tragic news…

Ewurabena Candyz – Eii how ewiase b3n koraa nie

Obed Acheampong – The best thing to do on earth is not education, marriage, traveling, career, profession , exams but to prepare for eternity.Till we meet.

Mabel Gabby Agyeiwaa Opoku – What happened to her

Isaac K Asmah – Oh what happened please because I can’t believe it

Frank Nero – Eiiiiiiii !!!! This is shocking

Evra Adu – Why mom,, rest well

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular female TikToker dies just two weeks after giving birth after a follower cursed her (Video)