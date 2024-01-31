Dr Grace Boadu’s alleged husband to be, Osofo Bible Nokwafo sacked from her family house (Video)

- Advertisement -

A new video that has surfaced on the Internet and stirred reactions captures the moment the founder and general overseer of International Power Praise Chapel, Rev Kingsley Gymafi was prevented from entering the family house of late Dr Grace Boadu.

In the video that has now taken over social media trends, Rev Kingsley Gyamfi and his contingents can be seen being prevented from entering the family house of the deceased herbal practitioner for no tangible reason.

Commentary surrounding the video has it that one of the relatives of the late Dr Grace Boadu was the one who spearheaded the attack on Osofo Bible Nokwafo and his church members who only came to sympathize with the bereaved family.

Left with no other option after trying everything humanly possible to make peace with the family, Osofo Bible Nokwafo and his church members hurriedly left the place to avoid chaos.

It has been reported that before Dr Grace Boadu’s shocking demise, she was in a serious romantic affair with Osofo Bible Nokwafo and they were even on the verge of making things official between them.

But unfortunately, the cold hands of death have snatched the beautiful and kind woman from the powerful man of God.

Let’s also remember that Dr Grace Boadu’s uncle who granted an exclusive interview with Poleeno Multimedia yesterday made it clear that her late niece didn’t leave behind any husband or children.

