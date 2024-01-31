I’m married to my teacher, he’s the one who sponsored me in school – Video of Dr Grace Boadu talking about her hubby resurfaces

- Advertisement -

Currently, there’s an ongoing debate about the marital status of the late Dr Grace Boadu following her shocking demise and her uncle’s assertion that she left behind now husband or children.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Poleeno Multimedia yesterday, Dr Grace Boadu’s uncle claimed that her deceased nephew had no husband or children.

This assertion from the Uncle consequently opened up a hot conversation piece on the internet.

Amidst these controversies and inconsistencies in the reportage of Dr Grace Boadu’s marital status, a video from 2021 has resurfaced on the internet where the late herbal practitioner was captured passionately talking about her husband.

On 14th July 2021, Kumawood actress and vlogger Emelia Brobbey published an interview she had with Dr Grace Boadu on her Facebook page.

In the interview, Emelia Brobbey pressed Dr Grace to open up about her marital status and also share her perspective on marriage.

While sharing her view on marriage, Dr Grace disclosed that she had been married for 16 years as of the day they were having the interview.

She continued that her husband was once her teacher who sponsored her in school and also enrolled her into a hair braiding apprenticeship program.

Late Dr Grace further affirmed that she loves her husband to the moon and back.

