Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban flaunts his Ghc 5M Bentley, Rolls Royce and other expensive cars

Shatta Wale’s godfather who is a very respected Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil and gas company, Kofi Amoa-Abban, has been spotted showing off some luxury cars.



In this fresh heartwarming video that has taken over social media trends, Dr Kofi Kofi Abban stood inside his compound with a number of flashy cars surrounding him including a Bentley, Mercedes Benz, G-Wagon, Rolls Royce etc.

The Forbes-recognised oil and gas entrepreneur came out of his red-coloured Shelby Cobra with a customised registration number.



Playing in the background was Shatta Wale’s Time No Dey which was dedicated to the businessman.

Watch the video below to know more…

