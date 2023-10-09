- Advertisement -

Serial Ghanaian entrepreneur, Dr Kwaku Oteng who’s known for his luxurious taste for exquisite cars has set tongues wagging once again after a video of his destiny-changing Roll Royce surfaced on the internet.

In a new short video, a content creator who had visited the business mogul’s house filmed a part of his highly priced Paraku Estate mansion located inside Kumasi.

As seen, Dr Kwaku Oteng’s customized Roll Royce Phantom was comfortably parked inside his mega-mansion.

The interior of the Ghc 3 million car was customized with Dr Kwaku Oteng’s name by using premium leather upholstery, exotic wood veneers, and high-quality carpeting to create a sumptuous and inviting cabin.

Dr Kwaku Oteng’s Rolls-Royce Phantom boasts of a classic and iconic design that exudes sophistication.

Its large, imposing grille, sleek lines, and iconic Spirit of Ecstasy mascot make it instantly recognizable.

Watch the video below to know more…

