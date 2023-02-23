Dr Kwaku Oteng slammed for taking more wives after 1st wife sold rice & yam to make him rich

Barely 24 hours ago, Ghanaian business magnate Dr Kwaku Oteng was filmed showering his first wife with heartfelt accolades during her 50th birthday bash.

The business mogul grabbed a microphone and showed appreciation to his first lady Sister Yaa for all the things she did for him in the past when he was struggling to make a living.

The CEO of Angel Group of companies recounted how Sister Yaa stood by him at the lowest point in his life and took care of him when he had nothing.

Dr Kwaku-Oteng-pictured with his first wife Sister Yaa

Dr Kwaku Oteng revealed that things were very hard for him but his wife came to his aid and started selling rice and yam to students so she could be able to get food for him and the other family members.

He continued that it didn’t end there as she also paid the school fees of the children because he was broke and didn’t have money to pay for such things.

Watch the video below

In spite of all the good things Dr. Oteng had to say about his wife, Ghanaians have also questioned his loyalty to the woman who’s seemingly behind his success and wealth.

As opined by many people, the businessman did not do right by his first wife by taking on 4 additional wives after she supported him to become rich and build a business empire.

READ MORE: Here are the pictures and videos of all the 5 wives of Dr. Kwaku Oteng

According to critics, Dr Oteng only remembered his role model was the biblical figure King Solomon, who had 700 wives and 300 concubines when he got rich – and that shows how some men are ungrateful to women who help them.

Check out some of the comments below

obaa_yaa_boadu: A woman who was with you when you had nothing and now that you are wealthy you marry 3 other wives? Hummm

uniqueama4real: But in all you went ahead to marry other wife’s. It that the why u pay her like that

Ahwedie Abena Akonoba Asiamah: That time, you forgot to marry plenty women to support you in your struggle but when you became rich, you remembered king Solomon was your role model. King Solomon carry on.

Deborah Aryeefio: And you appreciated her by marrying small small gers erh. Tweakai

Mary Owusu Afriyie: God bless your 1st wife and why should you go for another wife

Neema Abraham: So you appreciate her by marry another woman who never knew where are you coming from with your humble wife.. men men men

Bernice Morris: And the only thing u also did to her is to marry other women and also have sidechicks , aaaaaba