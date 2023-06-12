- Advertisement -

Comic actor Ras Nene aka Akabenezer and Dr Likee has swallowed the humble pie and has apologised to the management and security of the Achimota Mall following their misunderstanding a few days ago.

Readers would remember a video of the comic actor and his team verbally assaulting some security personnel at the Achimota Mall for stopping them from filming at the premises surfaced on social media.

According to the security personnel, Dr Likee and his team needed permission from the mall managers before filming for his skit, which generated a heated argument between the two parties.

After the video surfaced on social media, a lot of netizens bashed him for failing to do the needful with some others questioning why Dr Likee and his team needed permission to film at a public space.

Well, Dr Likee through his management has released a press statement to apologize for their actions.

In their presser, it mentioned that all they stand for was to entertain the loving people in Ghana and they are sorry for what happened at the Mall between them and the security men stationed at the mall.

Read the statement below:

