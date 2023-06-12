type here...
Mzbel announces pregnancy with a baby bump
Entertainment

Mzbel announces pregnancy with a baby bump

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Mzbel shows off her bug tummy
Mzbel
Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah aka Mzbel has surprised many of her followers by posting pictures of her expanding tummy.

The majority of people were surprised when the mother of one announced her pregnancy on Facebook.

Mzbel has been showcasing her talent ever since she entered the entertainment scene. She works as a radio host, runs several enterprises, including a record label, and has made appearances in a few films.

Mzbel recently displayed her wedding ring to announce her marital status. She also revealed her baby bulge after hiding it for several months.

See the photos below:

Many people are wishing the veteran well as she gives birth to another kid.

    Source:Ghpage

