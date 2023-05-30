Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Dr Likee and Lilwin’s beef seems to be more intense than what we see on the internet.

Many social media users assumed that the two stars only threw indirect jabs at each other just for hype until this recent revelation by Aboro the FIPAG National PRO.

According to Aboro, Dr Likee refused huge money and rejected to shoot with Lilwin.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage’s Rashad, Aboro claimed that Dr Likee declined to work with Lilwin despite earlier agreeing to work with the producer of the project.

He explained that Dr Likee told him point-blank that he won’t work with Lilwin because he once insulted him and his crew.

