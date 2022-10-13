- Advertisement -

Although Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah’s marriage has been annulled but they are still serving us content on a daily basis.

Recall that just days after their ‘fake’ wedding, a bedroom video of Dr UN captured with a hard erection whilst recording a video with Joyce Dzidzor in a bedroom went viral.

This video trended on the internet for days and many social media users made fun of the two attention seekers.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has finally commented on the video during an interview with Sammy Kay.

According to Joyce, Dr UN is naturally blessed ‘down there’ and she loves him for that.

She commented that many men buy all kinds of drugs just to have Dr UN’s size of manhood so the people who ridiculed the whole video should be ashamed of themselves.

Joyce also clarified that the video wasn’t made after enjoying marathons of sex as speculated following its trend.

Watch the video below to know more…

