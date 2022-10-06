type here...
Dr UN returns car he borrowed to surprise Joyce Mensah after their separation

By Armani Brooklyn
Earlier yesterday, Dr UN and Joyce Mensah officially annulled their marriage which lasted for just two weeks.

In a video that was shared on the former HIV/AIDS ambassador’s social media pages, she exclusively disclosed that she married Dr UN on a contract.

And it has come to an end after playing the roles of husband and wife for the aforementioned time frame.

Recall that a day after Dr UN’s wedding to Joyce, he shared a video of himself surprising his ex-wife with a V8 Toyota Landcruiser.

Apparently, Dr UN went to hire the expensive car to chase clout on the internet therefore it is sensible he returns it to the owner now that he has nothing to do with Joyce Mensah.

The two known attention seekers’ mind games with Ghanaians have finally come to an end and they’ve been exposed and disgraced big time.

One, they never married in the first place. Two, the car Dr UN claimed to have spent millions of cedis to acquire for Joyce is also a sham.

Thirdly, Joyce Mensah’s assertion that they spent 3 billion old cedis on their imaginary wedding is also a complete and terrible lie.

