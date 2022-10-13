- Advertisement -

Former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has started a fresh beef with vengeful Afia Schwar by throwing subtle jabs at the comedienne during an interview with Sammy Kay.

According to Joyce, although she was the one who financed the car Dr UN used to ‘surprise’ her a day after their wedding but unlike some celebrities (Afia Schwar) she wasn’t the one who borrowed money to marry her man.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar set to marry – Spiritual mother alleges

As confessed by Joyce, the V8 car that went viral was a planned and deliberate attempt to hype their wedding and gain engagements in the process.

When she was confronted by the host Sammy Kay, for chasing needless clout, Joyce Mensah insisted what she did is nothing compared to what some female celebrities did for their men.

She argued that we were all in this country when a certain celebrity used her own money to marry a man then later came crying that she took a loan to get married.

Although no name was mentioned but we all know this is a shade directed at Afia Schwar.

Watch the video below to know more…

Afia Schwar will definitely react to Joyce’s disrespect and mockery towards her at the appropriate time.

READ ALSO: Dr UN returns car he borrowed to surprise Joyce Mensah after their separation