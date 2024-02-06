type here...
Drake Nude Video: Watch the full part two clip of the rapper playing with his manhood

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:

In the video, Drake can be seen laying on the bed and watching a video on his phone suspected to be porn.

While watching the suspected porn video on his phone, Drake was busily masturbating.

Despite the initial reports that he wasn’t the one in the video, another clip that has surfaced on social media captures the Grammy awardee’s full face and manhood.

Social media users who have come across the video have expressed their disappointment in him.

Apparently, the person behind the leaked video is still unknown and presently anonymous.

Drake Nude Video Netizens Reactions

