Drama as boyfriend disrupts the wedding of his girlfriend to another man

There was chaos in the Apete area of Ibadan, Oyo Stat (Nigeria) on Saturday, July 8, after a man disrupted the wedding of a woman alleged to be his girlfriend to another man.

A video shared online showed a man in blue African wear barricading the bridal convoy.

A man who recorded the video and spoke in Yoruba said ‘’A wife fainted. She got pregnant for another man and the husband is finding out on their wedding day”.

The bride who couldn’t take the agony passed out on the road as her bridesmaid and others tried to revive her before rushing her out of the scene.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending video…

@Rhukiee – Na why e good to Dey hear from your partner every weekend especially Saturday.. they might be attending their own wedding

@Austaofficial – And the way guys are e, the two men may decide to lament about the situation over a bottle of wine. And then shout “fear woman”

@Papi_Demille – She possibly was playing a dirty game especially in an environment that talk down on women who engage in failed promises. Both gender can be mischievous. Men do this frequently but the society tends to be lenient with them, which shouldn’t be. Hope she’s fine? She created her own predicament.

@I.Kralis – She wan get second choice na , women think they are same with men , i kept on telling my fellow ladies , what men do and getaway with it , if we try am it might not end well , they man might forget all he has spent on this day and move on , but u see this scenario it can never get off this lady’s memory, she de roll for floor , u never ready

@Maureensylvia – This is good. Terrible future heart break and agony just averted. Let her marry the father of her unborn child to avoid stories that touch the heart years later. Imagine the supposed husband to be, finding out years after the marriage that his first child isn’t his…how you wan take explain Madam? Sometimes, adults like to act very foolish and insensitive for mere emotions

@Sulphate4U – Lawless man! If she promised you marriage, wait for your turn na

