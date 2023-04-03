Drama as lady confronts lady she met eating with her boyfriend at the restaurant not knowing she’s her man’s boss

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady spotted her boyfriend at an eatery with another woman during work hours and decided to mark her territory.

She said that the day of the incident was her boss’ birthday so she went to buy food for members of staff and that was when she saw her man.



In a bid to send a message to the girl whom she thought her boyfriend was trying to woo she went and gave him a kiss on the lips after which she collected the piece of chicken on his plate.

The girlfriend revealed that much after the incident, she sent her man messages but he is yet to reply to any of them.

She shared; “Yesterday was my boss’s birthday. We went to get food for staff. When we got to the eatery, I saw my boyfriend with one girl that did makeup. I walked up to them, kissed him on the lips and collected his chicken. He hasn’t replied to any of my messages since.”



Interestingly the same Influencer whom she shared her story with, got a message from her boyfriend and he explained his side of the event.



He revealed that the lady his girlfriend saw him with was his boss and the stunt she pulled was uncalled for which is why he would not reply to her messages.

He wrote; “I’m the boyfriend to that lady that pull up a stunt when she saw me with another lady. That lady is my boss at work we were just having lunch. I won’t reply her till kingdom come. Nonsense.”

